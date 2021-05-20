Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Fixes Bug in NPC Race

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, BioWare seems to have paid a lot of attention to details in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and finally fixed a discreet mistake in the first original title, repairing the race of an NPC who apparently was put in the wrong model.

The current version of the Mass Effect trilogy arrived not only to show a new graphic and performance potential for games, but also to fix some loose ends that remained unsolved for over a decade, especially in the first game. And one of those details was in relation to the plot of Elanos Haliat, a former pirate of the Terminus system who was placed in a critical event in a minimally questionable way.

Watch out for light spoilers below.

In the first Mass Effect, Haliat was introduced to Shepard during a rescue mission to the planet Agebinium, in which the villain devised a trap for the hero in order to lure him into an alleged spy probe. Trapped in a cave after Elanos blew up the entrance, the Alliance leader had his first encounter with the pirate, and it was there that the players began to notice something very strange.

First, it is worth remembering that Haliat’s lore is already suspect: how would a human plan to attack other colonies of his own race through the system and be able to lead almost all other races against humanity during the anti-Elysium Blitz? If this doubt is not enough, the NPC also had a strong tourist identity, both for its name and for the distinct sound processing, which even if leaving a hologram would not make sense if it were emitted by a human, even more so for referring to it. to the race of the protagonist as the “type of Shepard”. Well, there was clearly something very wrong there.

Fortunately, BioWare paid attention to Elanos’ case in time and corrected his race, essentially changing his model of human, since apparently it was the only thing that was wrong there. Now, players will be able to pay more attention to their story with the certainty that the villain is a Turian. Check out the before and after of the ex-pirate below.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.