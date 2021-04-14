Mass Effect: Legendary Edition enters Gold and is ready

Mass Effect: BioWare revealed on Monday (12) that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has officially entered the gold state and is now ready to be distributed to consoles and PC.

The announcement was made through the social networks of Mac Walters, director of the studio, who confirmed that the game should not be delayed and will be released to the public on the previously scheduled date. Thus, it remains only to wait for the launch of the game, scheduled to take place in just over a month.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone GOLD! It's been quite a journey – time to celebrate briefly. Maybe even dance a little… if that's you're thing. #MassEffect #Legendary pic.twitter.com/cvDmGjFrSi — Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) April 9, 2021

The Mass Effect trilogy collection will adapt all games and content already published, now with cutting-edge graphics, improved visuals, new features and countless gameplay fixes, especially in relation to the first game in the franchise.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition will be released on 14 d