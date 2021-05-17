Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Comparative Loading Times PS5 vs Xbox Series X

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: The trilogy is now available on consoles and PC with graphical improvements, quality of life details and reduced wait times. Where does it load the fastest?Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now available worldwide for PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The collection, which includes the emblematic three original BioWare works, is having a very positive reception due to the treatment received in each of the episodes; from the graphic section to the controls and a modernization that also welcomes very short loading times. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S have SSD memory, now, where does it run faster?

Depending on the optimization and how each study takes advantage of the capabilities of the budding hardware, we will see faster load times on PS5 or Xbox Series X. Even though the PS5’s SSD memory is faster (5.5 GB / s raw) than that of the Microsoft console (2.4 GB / s raw), in Mass Effect Legendary Edition the winner is Xbox Series X. In fact, the difference is noticeable.

Xbox Series X has lower load times than PS5 in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The latest video from The Bit Analyst shows very favorable results for Xbox Series X, the high-end model of Microsoft’s new generation. In this case, we are talking about 3.90 seconds to load the first Mass Effect from the delivery selection menu; on PlayStation 5 it is 14.63 seconds that we have to wait until we see the initial load of that first episode. On other minor loading screens the wait on Xbox Series X is 1.33 seconds; on PS5 it’s 3.43 seconds.

For those who have doubts about the graphic settings in resolution, FPS options and other aspects related to performance, we recommend consulting this breakdown of modes shared by Electronic Arts itself.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is available in stores from May 14 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Also on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through backward compatibility, which has improvements like the ones we have seen. From MeriStation we are already working on the analysis of this remastering; meanwhile, here we leave a preview.