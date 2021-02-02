Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives in May!

EA Games has revealed that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be released on May 14. The publisher also released a trailer showing the gameplay and graphic improvements made by BioWare in the remastering, which will bring the original trilogy of the saga with all its extra content.

The collection will hit the market with support for 4K resolution, HDR and texture improvements in all games in the trilogy. The improvements will be present in the gameplay and also in the pre-rendered scenes.

The company released some images comparing the graphics of the original games with the remastered editions. In addition to textures, players can expect a huge leap in lighting quality in games.

Faster loading and improved AI

The improvements go beyond the graphics, BioWare was able to improve the loading times in the new collection and locations that needed up to 52 seconds of loading screen can be loaded in just 14 seconds in the updated version.

The company altered the artificial intelligence of the first Mass Effect to improve the gameplay of the original game in the saga. The franchise pioneer will also feature more user-friendly interfaces and improved handling.

In addition, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has improvements aimed at the PC crowd. The computer version will work in an ultrawide (21: 9) ratio and will also support controls natively.

Price

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now available for pre-order on PC and consoles. The computer version can be purchased at Origin for R $ 299.

The game can also be purchased at PlayStation Store for R $ 298.90. Microsoft is running a promotion that offers the title for $ 269 on Xbox consoles for a limited time.

The Mass Effect collection is made for Xbox One and PS4, but runs via backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.