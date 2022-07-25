Mass Effect: Kayden or Ashley: 8 things to consider when choosing who to live and who to die

One of the many incredible features of Mass Effect games is the decisions the player has to make, which will have a lasting impact not only on the rest of the game, but possibly on the rest of the franchise. It was this kind of narrative that made the franchise incredibly valuable to play.

One of the most iconic of these major game-changing decisions takes place in Mass Effect, the first game in the franchise where the player must choose whether to save Kayden Alenko or Ashley Williams. The other one will be left to die on the planet Vermire. For new players playing the game for the first time, here are a few things to consider before choosing who to keep.

Skills and abilities

All squad members in the Mass Effect franchise have their own set of skills that the player can improve and customize as needed. Thus, both Ashley and Kayden have different sets of skills that can be useful to Shepard at later stages of the game.

Being a biotic, Kayden acts more like a control and support type character, with abilities such as “Throw” and “Lift” that can stun and interrupt enemy movements. He can also help heal squad mates quickly with his “Medicine” talent, which shortens the recovery time of “First Aid”. On the other hand, Ashley is a combat specialist and the only squad member in the first Mass Effect game who can use all four types of weapons. Her abilities are more focused on dealing a lot of damage quickly, which makes her proficient at tanking damage and dealing it back. When making a choice, players may have to think that it is more useful to have another soldier or biotic to help in the battle with Saren.

Romance

The mechanics of romance in Mass Effect have always been an interesting topic for discussion. It may seem that the romantic line of the game does not have lasting consequences, but if the player has an affair with Kaidan or Ashley, this may become a factor in making the final decision about who to save.

Both Kayden and Ashley are some of the best novels in the franchise, but if you don’t use certain tricks, same—sex relationships are impossible in the first game. Thus, players will be limited to the novel of Ashley as a male Shepard or Kayden as a female Shepard. If players want to continue the romantic plot with these characters, they might consider keeping a love interest over another character at the end so they can see where the relationship is heading—both in Mass Effect and throughout the rest of the original. the trilogy.

Armor/Equipment

Unlike later installments of the franchise, Mass Effect has an armor system with which players can equip and upgrade armor as they acquire it throughout the game. Certain types of equipment and upgrades can also be found and equipped for various squad mates.

Unfortunately, this means that this should be taken into account during the mission on Vermire. Given that the remaining squadmate will die, players will lose all the equipment and armor they have equipped this character with. When deciding who to save, players can take this into account, especially if they have equipped powerful armor for a certain character. Or alternatively, if players already know who they want to save, they might want to change that character’s gear and get all the important items before sending them to their doom.

Shepard’s Class

At the beginning of the game, players can create their own commander Shepard by choosing gender, background and, most importantly, class. Like all squad mates, Shepard has his own class with a specific set of skills to choose from.

When deciding on whom to save on Vermire, players can take into account Shepard’s class. Since only two squad members can accompany players on missions, having two people of the same class may not be as useful in missions, especially in the remainder of the game. If Shepard shares a class with Kayden or Ashley, players may consider leaving that character and saving the other to further tilt the odds in their favor.

Moral

One of the most important decisions in Mass Effect is choosing the path of morality. Choosing the path of Perfection puts players on a more peaceful and cooperative path, while Renegades tend to be more aggressive and intimidating.

Kayden and Ashley have their own morals at the beginning of the game, although over time they can be influenced to change. Kayden is more like the path of the Ideal, wanting to collaborate and work with aliens better than most. Ashley’s distrust of aliens and focus on humanity puts her in the position of an apostate. Although these are just their initial feelings, and Shepard can convince them to change their mindset, players may think it would be easier to leave behind a character who doesn’t share their morals.