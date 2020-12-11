Mass Effect does not miss the TGA 2020

The new BioWare production has been shown by surprise at the awards gala, where the next Dragon Age has also appeared.

It was neither expected nor expected, but BioWare surprised with an unexpected announcement at the end of The Game Awards 2020 gala, just before the GOTY of the year award was given to The Last of Us Part 2. The Canadian developer has shown a teaser trailer for the new Mass Effect, a title that does not yet have a definitive title, but which has already been seen for the first time.

The video takes us through the galaxy to a snowy planet, where we see a hooded character. When he bends down, we see him pick up an artifact with a familiar marking, that of the N7. It is then that you can see his face, which corresponds to that of Liara, one of the protagonists of the classic Mass Effect trilogy. The saga, which had been lying fallow since the failure of Andromeda, will return with new stories, although development is still in its early stages.

Dragon Age has also been present

Meanwhile, BioWare has also unveiled a new teaser trailer for another of its most anticipated video games. The Game Awards 2020 has witnessed new Dragon Age material, which has also brought back a much-loved character. It’s about Solas, which came out in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

For the Canadian study they have not been easy weeks. Just a few days ago, the company announced the departure of Mark Darrah, hitherto Dragon Age producer. At the same time, Casey Hudson, director of the Mass Effect trilogy and general manager of BioWare, also reported that he was resigning from his position and that he would be leaving the company.

Before the next installment of Mass Effect hits the stores, players will have the opportunity to revisit the trilogy thanks to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, which will be released in spring 2021 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.



