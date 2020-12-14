Mass Effect brings back key figures from the original trilogy

Despite the departure of Casey Hudson, who directed the first three installments, other developers have returned to their posts.

A few days after BioWare’s announcements at The Game Awards 2020, the bombshell news broke: Casey Hudson, director of the original Mass Effect trilogy and general manager of the company, as well as Mark Darrah, executive producer of Dragon Age, resigned. to their posts and are no longer part of the developer. However, the new Mass Effect is still underway and a teaser trailer has already been unveiled. In addition, some of those responsible for the trilogy return to work on this new project, of which at the moment there are many unknowns to solve.

Old acquaintances

Michael Gamble, project manager for the new Mass Effect, has been especially active on social media. In addition to commenting on some of the theories of the people (he has dropped the possibility that the Andromeda galaxy still has something to say), he has pointed out some of the developers who have returned to work on this long-awaited work. So, narrative designer Dusty Everman is working on restoring splendor to a wounded saga after the release of Mass Effect Andromeda.

Dusty was one of the key people responsible for bringing the original Normandy to life. Dusty decided to rejoin BioWare to work on the next Mass Effect game. There are more like him. We've heard what Mass Effect means to you. https://t.co/8dfGPV17iS — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 11, 2020

“Dusty was one of the responsible people in bringing the original Normandy to life. He has decided to return to BioWare to work on the next Mass Effect game, and there are more like him. We have heard what Mass Effect means to you, “he wrote. The same has happened with the cinematic director of the trilogy, Parrish Ley, who has already put his talent at the service of the studio. According to Gamble, many of the “amazing moments” that we experienced were thanks to his good work and that of his team. Art director Derek Watts and veteran Brenon Holmes have also joined the group of creatives who will try to take the Mass Effect name back to the stars.

BioWare is currently working on a new version of Anthem, all while developing the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect installments. Before all that hits the market, we can enjoy Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastering of the classic trilogy for PS4, Xbox One and PC.



