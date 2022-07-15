Mass Effect 4 Classes Should Be Inspired by Outriders

BioWare may have announced Mass Effect 4 back in 2020, but two years later, fans still don’t know much about the next installment of the Mass Effect series. All that the developer has shown so far is a teaser trailer and a poster of the upcoming Mass Effect, as well as some other scant details and secret hints. Players were able to guess some things thanks to the published images and clips, and it looks like Mass Effect 4 will aim to include elements of both the original Mass Effect trilogy and Mass Effect: Andromeda in the next release.

One aspect that fans were interested in was how classes would work in Mass Effect 4. Each previous game in the series used a slightly different approach, but Mass Effect: Andromeda was distinguished by the biggest departure from the established formula of the franchise. Players are interested to see what replicas Mass Effect 4 can take from its predecessors, or whether it can turn to other sci-fi shooters for inspiration. If the latter, then many hope that BioWare will look at how Outriders classes work to lay the groundwork for Mass Effect 4.

How Outriders Classes Cope

People Can Fly 2021’s collaborative Outriders role-playing game may have its drawbacks, but its combat and class system is generally considered one of its best features. The combination of cover shooting, tactical combat, powerful abilities and looting has created a fun gameplay, and even if some think his story is a little weak and his world is a little lit up, Outriders still has a dedicated player base because the game is just fine. While the range of weapons is great and the co-op elements add entertainment value, its class system really helps to enhance the Outriders experience.

Players can choose between four main classes in Outriders: Devastator, Pyromancer, Technomancer and Trickster. The Devastator is a melee—oriented Tank role, the Pyromancer has a number of fire skills for medium-range combat, the Technomancer relies on gadgets and long-range support abilities, and the Trickster can manipulate space and time with a focus on melee attacks. When it comes to how gamers want to play Outriders, there are many options, and each of these classes supports a specific style of play.

As usual for RPG classes, each of them has unlockable skills that players can access as they level up, along with class trees with passive skills. Despite the fact that class selection in Outriders is blocked and players cannot change their mind after starting, they have access to all types of weapons, regardless of who they are playing for. However, classes do include perks with certain types of weapons, such as buffs or status effects, but for the most part there is quite a lot of flexibility in how players can approach combat and combine their skills with their teammates.

How it can work in Mass Effect 4

Due to the different approaches to combat between the first three games of Mass Effect and Mass Effect: Andromeda, players are wondering whether Mass Effect 4 will have a more closed approach to classes or a much more flexible system will be adopted. Although Mass Effect: Andromeda had its own problems, such as buggy graphics, less attractive characters than in its predecessors, and a disappointing lack of new aliens, many players agree that the fighting made it much more fun than in the first three games. With a wider set of abilities, the ability to choose between profiles, and the ability to switch even during combat, Mass Effect: Andromeda was a much more flexible system that allowed players to be more creative and flexible.

The variety of skills and the ability to choose new profiles were fun, but sometimes less is better, and Outriders shows that even when players can’t change their class throughout the game, they still have plenty of room for smooth gameplay. Outriders is aimed at playing together, and therefore its classes work best when they are combined with additional characteristics in other players’ builds, but in fact this also carries over well into Mass Effect. It can be a single-player game, but with the ability to take two companions on missions, the goal is still to create a strong team with diverse abilities.

Some classes in Outriders already blend well with classes in Mass Effect. A Devastator is comparable to a Soldier, a Trickster and a Pyromancer have something of a biotic-oriented Adept or Avant-Garde, and a Technomancer has clear parallels with an Engineer and a Guardian. Despite the similarities, there are a few things Mass Effect 4 could borrow from Outriders, such as a more diverse and complex skill tree, more effective use of passive skills, and more ability levels to aim for.