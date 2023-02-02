Mason Greenwood has issued a statement after Greater Manchester Police dropped charges of assault and rape against him.

The player was held under arrest for a long period after his girlfriend posted video and audio recordings on social networks of what appeared to be physical and sexual abuse.

However, amid rumors that the woman is dating a man from United again, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges.

There are also rumors that this is due to the unavailability of a key witness, although GMP did not confirm this in its statement.

“I am glad that this case is over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support,” he said in a public statement.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

Greenwood still has a contract with Manchester United, despite being arrested early last year for alleged crimes. His contract is still for 2.5 years and expires in 2025.

United now have to make a decision on how to move forward, and they have acknowledged that they have to do so, stating today:

Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service to drop all charges against Mason Greenwood.

“Now the club will conduct its own process before determining the next steps. We will not make any further comments until this process is completed.”