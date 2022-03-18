Maserati Will Have An Electric Coupe That Reaches 300 km/h

Maserati revealed on Thursday (17) more details about its new range of electric sports cars, which will mark the beginning of a process aimed at electrifying the entire brand’s portfolio by the middle of the decade. The first two models are expected to arrive at dealerships in 2023.

The Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is being prepared to inaugurate the line, first announced in 2020. According to the Italian automaker, the electric coupe will feature powertrain technology, present in Formula E cars, and will use a very light material to increase speed. .

Data released by the manufacturer indicate that the sports car will be powered by three engines, which together will deliver 1,200 horsepower. The mechanical set will allow you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just two seconds and reach a top speed of 300 km/h – details about the battery and charging are still kept under wraps.

Also set to debut next year, the Maserati Grecale is an electric SUV that will be “a benchmark in terms of range, performance, acceleration, charging time and top speed”, according to the company’s global head of product planning Francesco. tone. New sport utility information to be released soon.

Only electric cars from 2030

The new lineup of 100% electric Maserati Folgore cars will also include the MC20 Spyder super sports car, the Quattroporte sedan, which will have autonomous driving technology, and the Levante SUV. With this, the automaker intends to serve all market segments in which it operates.

Continuing with its strategy, the Italian luxury car maker wants to have all its models marketed with electric-powered engines by 2025. At this point, combustion engines should start to be abandoned, with the automaker selling only electric vehicles at from 2030.