Maserati MC20 from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds

The Maserati MC20, the car that Maserati uses its own engine and can return the Italian company to the race track, has been announced. With 630 horsepower, the vehicle accelerates 0-100 km / h in only 2.9 seconds.

Maserati, the Italian luxury and sports car brand that continues its existence under the roof of FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), announced the new asphalt monster Maserati MC20, which has succeeded in accelerating the hearts of car lovers with its design and powerful engine.

The MC20, powered by a 3-liter V6 engine developed by Maserati engineers, offers more than the expected power with 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque. So how is this power reflected on the asphalt? Top speed of 325 km / h and 0-100 km / h acceleration in just 2.9 seconds.

Maserati MC20 design

As you can imagine, the Maserati MC20 is not just a fast car with a powerful engine; The MC20 is a supercar that combines comfort and power. Therefore, to get to know him in real terms, it is necessary to dig a little deeper and look at what kind of work engineers have done.

Maserati MC20 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds

Featuring a carbon fiber chassis, the Maserati MC20 is a ‘heavy’ car that still weighs just over 1,500 kilograms. In the new MC20, engineers have moved the three small side vents to the sides of the rear bonnet while making the rear of the car appear wide but low.

Maserati heavily prefers carbon design on MC20

When we look at the interior design of the vehicle, we see a similar touch. The carbon design takes up a lot of space inside the vehicle as well as on the outside. The seats have a comfortable and padded structure as you would expect from a supercar. In addition, there is a minimum number of controls on the dashboard to keep the driver’s eyes on the road.

No price disclosed for Maserati MC20

According to Maserati, the MC20 is a reflection of the company’s desire to return to the racetracks. The Italian company states that it can only explain how this return will be in the coming months. Maserati has not announced any price tags for the new super sports car MC20.

Maserati MC20 trailer



