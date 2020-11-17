Masashi Kishimoto will be in charge of the Boruto manga

Naruto’s original father takes command of his official spin-off, Boruto, which during these years had been captained by Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto.

Masashi Kishimoto, author of Naruto, has confirmed this Monday through Twitter that from now on he will be in charge of writing the script for the Boruto manga, the official spin-off as a sequel to the original work. After its premiere in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016 and with a monthly publication, the series of Naruto Uzumaki’s son was gaining in popularity thanks to the work of Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto, who in 2019 became part of V Jump magazine, from the same publisher.

As for Ukyo Kodachi, his withdrawal from the world of manga leaves a vital hole in the writing of the history of this series, a position that will be assumed by the original author. According to the information, this role change “was planned from the beginning.” The first chapter written by Mr. Kishimoto will be published on November 21, specifically in chapter 52 of the manga.

Boruto, a manganime that does not stop growing in popularity

There have been a total of eleven volumes collected so far and a community of fans that has not stopped growing, to the point of being – by far – the most read manga series of Manga Plus both in English and Spanish (Spain and Latin America) , thus inheriting the popularity ratings that Kishimoto’s original work reached over the past decade, a mass phenomenon both in Japan and outside of Japan.

In 2017, TV Tokyo would be in charge of bringing to television the first episodes of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime, which is currently broadcasting every Sunday afternoon in Japan.

It should be said that both the Naruto Shippuden and Boruto anime can be viewed legally and with Spanish subtitles on Crunchyroll, which has its own app on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. If you are interested in the manga, which is ahead of the anime, we recommend downloading the official Manga Plus app, where we can read each episode in Spanish on the same opening day as in Japan.



