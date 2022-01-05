Mary Mouser reveals what it’s like to work with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka

Currently, the Cobra Kai production continues the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), even though these two for the first time joined forces to defeat an old enemy, John Kreese (Martin Kove), and between the two that same competition continues to exist.

However, this is not all that has been observed in Cobra Kai, since just as central to the plot is the new generation of teenagers vying for the greatness of karate, including Daniel’s daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser). , as well as Johnny’s estranged son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Miguel Díaz (Xolo Maridueña).

Since Daniel and Johnny have been in constant closeness, Samantha has many interactions with Robby and Miguel. In this fourth season, we saw more interaction from the character of Mary Mouser. Sam’s main dilemma is that Johnny’s teaching methods are different from her father’s, which is why the teenager seeks to find her own path as a karate student, as well as her own path in the her life.

In this fourth season, the identity that Samantha seeks differs from the teachings of the late friend and mentor of her father, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), and of course, this has caused a rift between Sam and her father. . Also present is the compassion that Samantha’s mother, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler), shows for her daughter’s main rival, Tory Nichols (Peyton List), when she learns of the teenager’s difficulties.

In one of the recent interviews, Mary Mouser revealed that she is delighted with how the stories of Samantha and other characters in the series continue to grow and become more complex. For her it is “crazy to think where we all started with these characters.”

In her interview she insisted: “When you take on a role, you really get some information, but a lot of times, especially for the first audition, you get a couple of sentences. You get someone who says, ‘This is this person’s son,’ and ‘This person’s sister’ and “This person’s girlfriend” and “Go ahead.” Going from there to where we are now is a bit crazy.

“I feel like this part of Sam’s life is a lot of fun to play … Of course, for me, it gives me more time to work with Ralph and Courtney, who are the best stage partners.”

It seems that the differences between Samantha and her parents have remained only within the screens, since outside of them she has developed a strong family bond with Macchio and Henggeler.

“I am so grateful to be able to work with them. They are so kind and, yes, incredibly talented people. They welcomed me into their world, which has been so nice.” “We joked around a lot too. There are some moments in there, especially like a moment in season 4 between Daniel and Samantha that really made me laugh. Between takes, Ralph said, ‘If my daughter ever really said that to me, I wouldn’t be answering this to her. I’d be saying something completely different to her. It’s fun to play with all of that. “