Marvel’s X-Men Deserve The TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Cure

Tribute Games continues to demonstrate its pixel processing prowess, and after seeing the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, it’s time for Marvel’s X-Men to undergo the same treatment. Unfortunately, the X-Men have been inactive in the video game space for too long, as far as individual games are concerned, but with all the rumors and recent events related to the MCU, now may be the perfect time for an independent developer. get ready for the next logical step in the genre of beat-em-up comics of the 90s. If Shredder’s Revenge is something to push off from, there is hardly a better developer capable of dealing with the X-Men of the 90s in the form of a video game.

The line of Marvel animated series in the 90s today causes many gamers a significant source of nostalgia. Ignoring Marvel’s MCU video game variants, from Spider-Man to the X-Men and the Incredible Hulk, there’s no shortage of great classics from which a talented developer could catch lightning in a bottle twice. Looking back at the arcade and SNES era, many Marvel properties turned into beat-em-up side-scrollers, as most of them fit well with the formula of the time when it was necessary to eat coins and beat up villains. “Captain America” and “The Avengers” stood out in the early 90s and shared attention with “Spider-Man: Arcade Game” at that time. But the game that ruled the arcades at the forefront of Marvel was X-Men, released in 1992. Players took on the roles of Wolverine, Cyclops, Colossus, Storm, Night Serpent and Dazzler. The game used a classic comic book aesthetic, as the colorful animated series of the 90s did not air until October of the same year, almost seven months after the release of the arcade game.

For the SNES, this classic look will be reused in console games such as X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to reconsider the idea of a multiplayer game in the classic style about X-Men, even taking into account the success of games such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time. But the X-Men adaptation of the ’90s seems like an almost perfect superhero parallel to teenage mutant ninja turtles in how well it can transform into a blast from the past like TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. Just like the classic arcade game TMNT got a fresh modern take on the classic series, it’s hard not to imagine what the beat-em-up “X-Men” game of the 90s would look like for six players if it was handled by the wonderful guys from Tribute Games (or at least someone with the skills of using the same template). The stars could potentially come together for something like this, as there are several good reasons why a new X-Men game in the spirit of Shredder’s Revenge would be an ideal occupation.

Successful TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Paves the Way for a 2D Resurrection of the X-Men

It’s only been a week since the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and the consensus is already overwhelmingly positive. Tribute Games went on a painstaking journey to create a love letter that became a marriage proposal to the Turtles of the 90s era. Shredder’s Revenge pays homage to the original animated series and the games that arose from it, including the overall environment and characters. Let’s assume that places like the sewer in Shredder’s Revenge may contain a lot of references to turtles and characters just wandering in the background. In this case, it is easy to understand what the X-Men game will entail. The prospect of wandering around Professor Xavier’s School for Gifted Youth, slapping a stack of books only to see Hank (The Beast) stumble with a cup of coffee or walk into a dangerous room, discovering traps from the series in the middle of a fight. interesting.

Disney and Marvel will return to the X-Men of the 90s next year

Marketing of the game will be ideal, as Marvel intends to release the fourth season of the animated series “X-Men” in 2023. It’s a long process to get a license approved, create a game and release it in a reasonable time. Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that Marvel will launch this series without further plans for the beloved mutants. If Tribute Games were to partner with DotEmu again, they could easily rely on nostalgic success Shredder’s Revenge and demonstrate the engine they used as a template for what it could be. In addition, Marvel Games has been looking for talented developers for some time to improve their gaming pedigree. The synergy between the X-Men game and what might be planned for the MCU is almost palpable and would look like a marketing mistake if Disney and Marvel ignored a move of this caliber.

The cast of the “X-Men” of the 90s is iconic, and a tribute can bring their personalities to life

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge somehow took four similar heroes and perfectly adapted their personalities, making each of them a perfect representation of how they act and fight.