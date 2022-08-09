Marvel’s Will Poulter explains that Adam Warlock will need to “work out” in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3

It’s been five years since James Gunn teased Adam Warlock’s “birth” in the closing moments of Guardians of the Galaxy. 2, and since then, many events have taken place in the MCU, including the culmination of the “Infinity Saga” and the defeat of Thanos by the Guardians who accompanied Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the early mission “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Eventually, we’ll have to go back to Adam Warlock’s official introduction and his influence on the MCU when Guardians of the Galaxy. Tom” Gunn. 3 will be released in theaters in 2023. So when we talked to Warlock star Will Poulter after the Marvel panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, we talked a little bit about his motives… anyway, what could he say about them.

Will Poulter was chosen by James Gunn to play Adam Warlock in the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, and this is a character that could turn out to be very, very important to the space corner of the MCU. But when we meet Adam in Vol. 3, he tells us what the character will be dealing with, explaining:

I think the third part shows how he sort of navigates the world, trying to figure out what’s right and what’s wrong, like a kind of newborn friend. Trying to work out the rules of the world in which he found himself. It’s kind of a self-development story, and that’s cool.

As we learned from Guardians of the Galaxy. 2, The Overlord creates new people from scratch and has such control over their DNA that he almost easily creates perfection. At the end of the film, the leader of the Lord Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) talks about what she calls “the next step in our evolution.” It’s more powerful. He’s prettier. And, according to Aisha, he is more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy. So that makes him an enemy, right?

Not so fast. Will Poulter turned to this reality and said CinemaBlend:

I mean, it might be saying too much. I don’t even know if Adam himself knows.

So, this is one of the mysteries that we have to solve when “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 will be released in theaters in 2023. Add that to Zoe Saldana’s already-discussed Gamora quest, the return of the Reavers (including Sylvester Stallone), the exploration of Jet Raccoon’s troubled childhood, and the climax of the Gunn trilogy, there’s plenty of ground for this sequel to cover.

Gunn and his cast talked about the sequel when they met CinemaBlend in San Diego, which you can watch below:

And you can also keep up to date with all the latest information about upcoming Marvel movies by simply bookmarking our guide and checking it frequently.