Marvel’s Spider-Man won’t cross save with PS4 version

There will be no saved cross between the new version and the previous generation, as confirmed by Insomniac Games on social networks.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will arrive remastered on PlayStation 5 along with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new independent title in the series. Although it was already known that those who have the game on PS4 will not be able to access the remastering for free, it is now also confirmed that both products will lack cross-play, which means that if you have completed the title on PlayStation 4 you will not be able to transfer your progress to the remastered version. Insomniac Games itself has communicated it on social networks.

A user has asked on Twitter about this possibility, but the developers of Ratchet and Clank: Drift Apart have been clear about it: “The saved games cannot be transferred to the remaster.” Therefore, all players will have to start from the beginning, regardless of the progress they made on the original product.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will also be published on PlayStation 4, will come to the new generation in two packs: the first one (Standard Edition) will include only this new content, at a recommended price of 59.99 euros; the second (Ultimate Edition), instead, will introduce the remastering of the original video game. Its price? 79.99 euros.



