Marvel’s Spider-Man: Why It Makes Sense for Peter Parker to Be a Teacher

While everyone can’t wait to see Spider-Man return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, they should never forget the people behind the masks. Peter Parker and Miles Morales have come a long way in their games, both superheroes and humans. We hope that what they have learned in the past will help them to resist any new threats that await them in the upcoming sequel.

One of the biggest problems Peter Parker will have to face in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is not a supervillain, but a lack of proper work. His previous stint as Otto Octavius’ lab assistant didn’t go so well, and now he’s stuck between jobs. But given that he was doing a good job as Miles Morales’ mentor, it would be nice if Peter took a more active role in teaching others.

Where is Peter now?

Defeating Doctor Octopus may have saved New York City, but it cost Peter Parker his job. He already had problems paying rent in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but now the lack of financial sources has put Peter on the verge of poverty. By this point in his life, Peter had already left his full-time job at the Daily Bugle. The harangues of J. John Jameson vs Spider-Man turned out to be too strong for the young man, and he was looking for a job elsewhere.

Fortunately, Jameson left Bugle due to the events of the first game and has now taken up a more modern profession as a podcaster. This encourages Peter to moonlight as a photographer for Bugle and helps Mary Jane Watson cover the current story in Simcaria. Although players currently never control Peter (these events take place during Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales), they can get his impressions through the numerous phone calls he makes to his ward, Miles Morales. Peter also tells Miles that while he enjoys taking pictures for the Bugle, he would like something more permanent, which Miles offers to teach.

Professor Peter Parker

Miles’s offer doesn’t come unexpectedly. Peter did a great job teaching Miles how to be Spider-Man, mainly because he was the only person who was right for the job. Peter never had the luxury of being a mentor when he was learning to be a superhero, so becoming Miles’ mentor was a breath of fresh air for him. He gave his ward useful tips on costume care, improvisation and, most importantly, learning from his mistakes. All these lessons helped Miles become an independent Spider-Man.

But it wasn’t the first time Peter was involved in education. One of the backpack’s collectibles—the Empire State University badge-gives some insight into Peter’s short time as a teaching assistant. Peter says he couldn’t hold down the job at the time, but mentions that one day he could definitely see himself teaching again. This line not only hints at some of the stories from the comics in which Peter is a college professor, but may also hint at his future profession.

Using the ESU badge in Marvel’s Spider-Man and the numerous calls between Peter and Miles in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as a clue, it’s very likely that in Spider-Man 2, Peter will take a teaching position. His teaching experience combined with his scientific knowledge make him an ideal candidate for the position of professor at Empire State University. Since he also moved in with Mary Jane, Peter now has more responsibilities. And seeing how important responsibility is for Spider-Man, it is quite right for him to find a more stable source of income.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in development for the PS5.