Marvel’s Spider-Man, remastered version of PS5

Eric Monacelli, director of production at Marvel Games, assures that Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 will not have a free update to its remastering.

The PS4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man will not have a free update to the remastered edition on PS5. This has been confirmed by Eric Monacelli, director of production at Marvel Games, after a direct question from a user through the social network twitter. The director is clear during the conversation: “The remastering of the PS4 Spider-Man is not free if you have the game on PS4.”

We knew about this revamped edition of the 2018 hit within minutes of the conclusion of the PS5 Showcase on September 16. It will be part of the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5; If you purchase it physically, the remastering will be included as a redeemable code on PlayStation Store.

First details

“The remastering for PS5 is not a simple resolution increase, as many of the art assets have been updated to take advantage of the power of the PS5 hardware. You will see characters that will look better thanks to improvements in their appearance, eyes, hair and facial animations- You will also be able to see ray traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more citizens and cars in the distance and the same optional performance mode featured in Miles Morales, which will allow you to play it at 60 frames per second, “says Insomniac Games in a post on the PlayStation blog.

Along with the visual enhancements, the study reveals the introduction of three new outfits and new features for photo mode. It will be accompanied by the three downloadable content you received. At the moment it has not transpired whether it can be purchased separately or at what price.

Both the Ultimate Edition and the standard copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Moles Morales will hit the market from November 19, the date on which PS5 will debut in our territory. Through this link you can see its first official footage running on new generation hardware.



