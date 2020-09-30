Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered showcases on PS5

Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios share the first gameplay trailer of the improved version of their celebrated PS5 video game at 60 FPS.

Finally we can see in motion Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the new improved version of the original PS4 game for PS5, through its first gameplay trailer in the new generation of Sony. This has been shared by Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios, discovering in turn the new look of Peter Parker through the first screenshots, thus showing a different face from the PlayStation 4 title.

A new Peter Parker for the new generation

And it is that the first surprise of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered comes with the surprising change of face of its protagonist Peter Parker, now with a new look different from the one we all know from the original PS4 video game. According to those responsible, the new design based on Ben Jordan (instead of the original taken from John Bubniak) is better suited to the Marvel character, as well as the voice of the original voice actor, Yuri Lowenthal.

Beyond the new look of Peter Parker, the first gameplay of this new remastering for PlayStation 5 has transcended through which we can see Spider-Man for the first time with next-gen graphic improvements, as well as a performance mode that will run the This title is stable at 60 frames per second, providing much more fluidity to the game’s action scenes and the balance of the arachnid superhero, to which we must add a greater drawing distance and the surprising effects of ray tracing.



