Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, PS5 coming separately

In what may be a mistake, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is appearing as a standalone title that can be purchased for PlayStation 5 from PlayStation Store. Previously, the title could only be purchased as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition package.

Several portals noticed and reported the news this Friday (18th). The strange thing is that the game page can only be accessed through the PlayStation website and the game does not appear if the search is done on the console.

Another point that may suggest that this is an error is that on the page itself there is a warning that the game is only available as part of the complete Miles Morales package.

On the Resetera forum, players showed that on PSN in the United States the game is appearing at a cost of $ 39.99 (about R $ 203 on direct conversion) or R $ 169.99 on PSN BR. Some users, however, said they tried to simulate a purchase and a “not available” message ended up appearing.

If this possibility is not an error, it is still very unlikely that whoever has the first version of the game for the PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the remastered edition on PS5, for example.

In addition to the change of face of Peter Parker, which generated a lot of controversy, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has enhanced graphics in the 4K / HDR standard, performance mode in the dynamic 4K standard and 60 fps and 1440p dynamic mode with Ray Tracing.

PlayStation 5 owners can still enjoy fast charging, thanks to the console’s SSD and adaptive triggers and a unique tactile response in Dual Sense.



