Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered offers two costumes

Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced are two of the new Spider-Man suits, which continues to show all the news and content of its remaster for PS5.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not be the only wall-crawler adventure that arrives in time for the release of PlayStation 5. Insomniac Games’ first foray into Marvel’s cobwebs will feature a very particular remastering that, as Sony has been saying for a long time, “It is not a simple rescaling and many of the game’s assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the capabilities of the new console.” In addition, this Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will bring juicy news, which this weekend we have been able to learn two more. On the one hand, the new list of trophies for the title, which includes slight modifications for those who will already get platinum on PS4, and on the other, the developer has shared some of the new costumes that we can unlock: Arachnid Rider and Armored Advanced, which looks like this:

What else news does it bring?

Added to the new costumes and trophies are the obvious performance improvements. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will work at 4K and 60 fps, will have ray tracing, will put many more citizens on screen, will increase the drawing distance and will even retouch its lighting. Not to mention the star PS5 features, loading times and 3D audio, which have also been implemented this time. But without a doubt what has attracted the most attention is the change of actor for the role of Peter Parker. A sudden and unexpected movement that has not sat very well with the community, part of which has been noticed on social networks. Even the director of the game has denounced threats due to the change of Spider-Man.

Those interested in the remastering should know that it will come with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5 (an edition that comes out at 79.99 euros), but what other option, for those who want to purchase it individually, is to pay 20 euros separately. Finally, remind you that the game will not allow you to follow the games of the PS4 version, nor will it pass our saved data from one console to another.



