Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for PS5

The Ultimate Edition version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will include a complete remastering of the original PS4 video game from Insomniac Games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the flagship video games in the PS5 launch catalog. The new Sony console, which lands this November 19 in Europe (November 12 in the United States, Japan and Mexico), will be surrounded by titles such as this independent expansion from Insomniac Games, which will have a version called Ultimate Edition where it will be also the original Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. Let us know all its news and improvements.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered: How to Get It, Weight, Price, and Upgrades

Let’s start at the beginning so there are no doubts. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on PS5 (and PS4) this November 19 for 59.99 euros. For its part, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will be priced at € 79.99 with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. We answer a series of frequently asked questions

Can Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered be purchased separately on PS4? Not

Will those who bought Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 get free Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5? Not

Will those who purchase the game on PS4 get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 for free? Yes

How much will Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales weigh on PS5? 50 GB

How much will Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition weigh on PS5? 105 GB



