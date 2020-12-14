Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 receives 60 FPS

Insomniac Games announces that the remastering of Peter Parker’s original game also features 60-frame performance mode and RTX.

Insomniac Games has released update 1.002 for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which introduces the new 60 frames per second mode with ray tracing enabled, just like Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales did last week. The video game, available exclusively for PS5 as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (or as an additional payment if we have the simple version of the latter), can now be enjoyed with this third graphical performance mode.

60 FPS and Ray-Tracing in exchange for some graphic sacrifices

This update for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is the third graphic alternative in the Video settings of the title, intended for those who do not want to have to choose between ray tracing in real time activated or a rate of images per second of 60 FPS: here is everything is active. To achieve this, the Californian study has adjusted the resolution, the quality of the reflections and the density of pedestrians on the screen. As expected, this alternative does not offer a gameplay in 4K resolution, but underneath and dynamically.

Additionally, this update includes a number of bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and better overall performance. We remember that for a few weeks it has been possible to import the game of the original PlayStation 4 video game to recover all our progress in this remastering for PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is the remastered edition of the hit 2018 title released on PlayStation 4. With more than 20 million copies sold worldwide, it is one of the biggest hits of the generation and the decade at PlayStation Studios. . After Miles Morales, the future invites us to think about a sequel at all levels of both iterations, but that for the moment is a mere product of desire. Meanwhile, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are still sold out worldwide; You can check here the status of reservations in Spain.



