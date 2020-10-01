Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5,

The new version of the title from Insomniac Games updates the graphics with improvements and unveils a new face for Peter Parker.

The wall-crawler is back in video games with a new standalone installment, but also with a remastering of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the title that originally came out for PlayStation 4 and is now returning with improvements on Sony’s next-generation console, PlayStation 5. One piece of information that we did not know is that this revamped version began last year, as reported by James Stevenson, community manager at Insomniac Games. He has done it through Twitter, where he has also taken the opportunity to praise the work of his colleagues in the study.

“It is very gratifying to show the great work that the team has been doing since last year. Look at that ray-tracing! That footage at 60fps! New Peter! And more, of course … the TASM suit ”, he wrote on the social network. We already knew that the studio had at least been experimenting with Marvel’s Spider-Man and the PS5 hardware. Sony used the Spidey video game to show how fast the game loaded long ago.

Peter Parker, unrecognizable

Something has caught the attention of the players, the newly released face of Peter Parker, the protagonist of Marvel’s Spider-Man. “In order to provide players with the best performances in our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have changed the actor who serves as the role model for Peter Parker’s face. John Bubniak was a pleasure to work with on the original game; however, to get closer to the voice actor’s performance Yuri Lowenthal in his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, we have incorporated Ben Jordan as a model of Peter Parker’s face for the PS5 console ”, they published on the official blog of PlayStation. According to Insomniac Games, “Yuri’s emotional performance takes on new life.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be part of the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which in that edition will cost 69.99 euros (59.99 only the new delivery). It should be noted that the saved game cannot be moved



