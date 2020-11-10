Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: exportable to PS5

After announcing that Marvel’s Spider-Man will not have a free upgrade to PS5, Insomniac reported on its official Twitter that it will be possible to redeem your PlayStation 4 saves for the remastered version of PS5 through a free update. Check out:

“We heard you – in a future update for # SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new costumes from the PS5 version to the PS4 game. We hope to bring this update around Thanksgiving. ”, Says the publication.

Previously, players would have to start their journey with Peter Parker from the ground up in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered when the console launches on November 19th, however, the developers confirmed that the patch will feature rescue options from the previous version.

With that, the update that allows you to export your save will arrive around November 26th, which is known as Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

What did you think of the novelty? Tell us in the comments.



