Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: data transfer available

Marvel’s Spider-Man remastering is updated to allow save file transfer from PS4 to PS5. Know the process. Insomniac Games releases an update for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered that allows the transfer of the save file from the original version of PS4 to PS5. The patch corresponds to version 1,001,000 of the remaster.

To transfer the game, you must first download the PS4 installment. When you’re inside with the latest version, upload your game to the cloud from the save file selection screen. Once done, close the game and open the PS5 game. You will see that the game is linked to your profile.

In the event that you have the original in digital format and a PS5, go to the remastering within the interface, select the 3 points and choose the full PS4 version. Download it and follow the steps.

As soon as you complete the process, you will retain all the progress made in the past generation. The first users who have already completed it report that the list of trophies is also transferred, that is, you will unlock the trophies that you have obtained in your game; if you have platinum, you will also have it in the remastering. The same is true for downloadable content trophies.

The 1.001 patch notes include several improvements to game stability, as well as improved quality and performance for reflections using ray tracing.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, how to buy it?

If you have made the leap to the next generation and want to get hold of it, you should keep in mind that it will only be available for purchase through Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. There are different options that we will discuss below:

Buying Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 | Insert the disc into a PS5 with an optical drive. Click on the 3 dots and select the PS5 version. Proceed to download. In the menu you will have an option to buy the remaster.

Buying Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Standard Edition for PS5 | Launch the game and within the menu you will see an option to buy the remastering.

Buying Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5 | In physical format you will find a code for its redemption in PlayStation Store. If you buy it digitally, you will have both games in your digital library.



