Marvel’s Spider-Man Remaster is Sony’s Second Biggest Launch on Steam

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was officially released on PC on August 12, 2022. It includes an updated version of Marvel’s Spider-Man along with the DLC “The City That Never Sleeps”, which was released in three parts after launch. Curiously, this updated version is only available as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5.

As with the original 2018 game, the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was released to positive reviews. The PC port also doesn’t seem to be suffering from any major issues. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, and many users are discussing the high-quality port. New data now shows that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Sony’s second-largest PC launch in terms of total concurrent players.

According to SteamDB, the maximum number of simultaneous players in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered was 66,436. That number is less than the PC version of God of War, which peaked at 73,529 users at launch, but Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered performed better than Sony’s other Steam releases. In Horizon Zero Dawn, 56,557 players played simultaneously, and in Days Gone, the number of simultaneous users was much smaller — 27,450 people. This means that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Sony’s second-biggest launch on Steam.

At the time of this writing, 32,255 users are playing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on Steam, and it will be interesting to see if the peak number of players changes in the coming days. Usually single-player games reach the maximum number of simultaneous players at or near launch. Thus, it is unlikely that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will exceed 66,436 simultaneous players on Steam after sales and other promotions.

Fans should note that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also scheduled to launch on PC in the fall of 2022. It is based on the gameplay plan introduced in Marvel’s Spider-Man and gives players access to some new powers and abilities.

PC users have even more Sony games that they are looking forward to in the near future. The Last of Us Part 1 is scheduled to be released on PC after the release of the PS5 version in September. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy should also be released on PC as part of an updated set called Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. There are rumors that Uncharted games will be released on PC on October 19, but Sony has not announced an official release date for this collection.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is already available on PC, PS4 and PS5.