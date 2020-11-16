Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 NPCs saw easter eggs on PS5

As reported by the IGN team, the horrible boat NPCs found in Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 are back in the PlayStation 5 remaster, now as fun easter eggs that have a provocative message for fans, especially those who have noticed their presence in the original game.

Definitely, Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the most beautiful games of the end of generation, delivering an exquisite detail of NPCs on the streets, interactions, a unique life in the city and, of course, the best movement of the Spider of all time. However, some points did not go unnoticed by the players, who managed to identify a contrasting and bizarre look in the boats’ NPCs.

And, in order not to end the joke, Insomniac decided to bring them back in the shape of an easter egg, with their same square faces and looking like stickers, but with a message to the fans asking “did you miss me?”. Check out the screenshot below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is available for PlayStation 5.



