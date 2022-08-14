Marvel’s Spider-Man Modder Adds a Symbiote Costume to the Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has only been available on PC for a few days, but considering how much time players have spent waiting for the game to be released on the platform, it’s not surprising that mods have already appeared. One of the first mods posted online is great, as it finally puts the Symbiote suit in the hands of Marvel’s Spider-Man players.

While the original Marvel’s Spider-Man includes a huge selection of niche and popular wall—crawling costumes, one costume that Insomniac Games has tried hard not to add is a black suit. Most likely, this will play an important role in the plot of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Insomniac Games may attach great importance to the moment when Peter gets a suit. There are even rumors that players can see several variants of the Symbiote costume in black versions of each outfit in the game.

Although it is not yet known whether the rumors about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Symbiote are true, those who play on PC can use their favorite costume right now by downloading the mod. The Symbiote costume in question was posted on Nexus Mods by a user named jedijosh920, and they posted a video of the costume in action. The mod even replaces Peter’s standard clothes with a suit and tie, which is a funny reference to the famous Spider-Man 3.

As the previous layouts have shown, the Improved Suit naturally looks good in black, so we can assume that the official version of the Insomniac suit will be a color replacement for Peter’s main suit. If this turns out to be the case, then players will get an early idea of the design with this mod, as its creator repaints the advanced suit in black. Along with a large white spider, the modified skin has white accents on the Spider’s gloves and boots.

While it’s not surprising that the black suit was the first costume added to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, given its popularity, it probably won’t be the last. Not only can more Symbiote variants be added, such as a black version of Raimi’s costume, but other requested outfits may be on the way. The “New Spider-Man 2” costume, for example, is a very likely addition, especially with the growing popularity of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the friendly neighborhood hero has no shortage of favorite costumes, so modders may be busy for a while.

Since the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2023 is just around the corner, PS5 owners should get their hands on the official Symbiote costume soon enough. However, at the moment, gamers who want to use a black suit from the Insomniac series will need a PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is already available on PC, PS4 and PS5.