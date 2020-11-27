Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, updates

Insomniac Games releases a major update for the game that fixes bugs and ensures a better user experience. Now available.

Insomniac Games has released versions 1.05 (PS4) and 1.005 (PS5) of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The PlayStation Studios video game, one of the most acclaimed of the launch of the new Sony home console, is updated with important improvements that come to correct problems and offer a better gaming experience.

To update Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales it is enough to have an Internet connection on our console; A few seconds after starting our PS4 or PS5, this patch will be included in the transfer queue, the update of which will start shortly after if we have free storage space.

Version 1.05 (PS4) and 1.005 (PS5) of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

As explained in the official Insomniac Games support portal, these are the improvements included in this latest patch of the game:

Fixed some issues where the screen would go black when changing the time of day.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to change outfits in Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where the weather was not changing correctly with manual selection.

General stability improvements.

