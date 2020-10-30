Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to feature in costume

This version of the wall-crawler will be available to everyone who pre-orders the game on PS4 or PS5, along with other incentives.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that Insomniac Games’ new production, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will receive a very special costume. These are the tights from Spider-Man: A New Universe, the Sony Pictures animated film starring that same character. The Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning film will receive this curious tribute in the video game, which not only reproduces its appearance, but also its particular “jerky” movement when it rocks. Of course, it will be offered only to those who reserve their physical or digital copy on PS4 or PS5.

In addition to this new outfit, players who pre-order the title will earn the P.I.S.T.A outfit, the gravity well gadget, and three bonus skill points, which will allow for further development of the new skill tree. What’s new from Insomniac Games is a standalone product that continues to delve into the studio’s Spider-Man universe.

Two different editions

Those interested in reserving it should know that there are two editions available. The Standard Edition includes the full game at a recommended price of 59.99 euros, both in the current console and in the new generation. The Ultimate Edition has established a price of 79.99 euros and also includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and all its DLC, the stories of The city that never sleeps.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales will be available on November 12 on PlayStation 4, while players who want to enjoy it on PlayStation 5 will have to wait for the launch of the console, which will take place on November 19. This version will offer 4K and HDR graphics. You will also benefit from Ray tracing and improved lighting and shadows, not to mention the detail of the characters or the ability to play at 60 fps.



