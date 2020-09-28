Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes up more space

The new Insomniac Games production was initially announced for the new generation only, as a standalone game.

The wall-crawler returns to Sony consoles with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game that has been in the forefront of the news since its announcement for PlayStation 5, although it will finally be released on the current generation of consoles as well. The title, an independent video game that works as a sequel to the original game, stars Miles Morales, as the name of the game suggests. An interesting fact has come to light on the official PlayStation page, and that is that the new generation version takes up less space on the hard drive than the current machine.

According to this information, PlayStation 4 players will need 52 GB of free space on their HDD, while PlayStation 5 players will require 50 GB, a small difference. It remains to be seen if the same happens in other intergenerational titles. It will not be the only one from Sony, as it is already confirmed that Horizon: Forbidden West and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will also appear on both consoles.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: Why not update for free?

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has not escaped the controversy. Although if you buy the game on PlayStation 4 you can access the next generation version for free, it will not be the case with the remastering of the first game. From Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games they defend that it is a completely renewed product. Therefore, those who acquire it through the Ultimate Edition will be able to get it. Those who have the first game on PlayStation 4 can buy Miles Morales (59.99 euros) and then acquire Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for an additional 20 euros.



