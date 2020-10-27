Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales reveals Trophy roster

Insomniac Games unveils the partial list of Trophies for the game, which will arrive on PS4 and PS5 this November, launching with PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the most anticipated video games of 2020 in the PlayStation ecosystem. Available for PS5 since its launch on November 19 in Europe (a week earlier in the rest of the world), the title will also arrive on PS4, although without the improvements of the new generation. Now, Insomniac Games has revealed a partial list of Trophies so fans can get a taste of what awaits us on the adventure.

Do you like Trophies? We do. Check out this partial list of Trophies you can expect in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales 🏆 Be Yourself – Collect all other Trophies 🏆

🔓 Just the Beginning – Unlock all Skills 🥇

A new Platinum will be the reward for those who complete all the Trophies programmed in the title. After revamping the Trophy system, which now houses a new system for encrypting achievements and levels, Sony wants to encourage users to make the most of adventures. Needless to say, the list of tweets we leave below is completely spoiler-free.

Regarding the duration of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the studio has stated on more than one occasion that it is a standalone video game in the purest style of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy; that is, shorter than its respective original title but with approximately ten hours to complete the main story.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out November 19 in Europe for PS5 and PS4

We remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will feature Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, a version made from scratch for PS5 where we will relive the original story of Peter Parker with new features such as ray tracing, 60 FPS, better lighting, textures and a renewed protagonist, with whom we can play the adventure with all its DLC without loading times.

PlayStation 5 hits European stores on November 19; a week earlier in the rest of the world. The price of the console with a disc reader will be 499 euros; the Digital Edition model, which will not have a disc reader, will cost 399 euros. The most prominent launch games supported by PlayStation Studios for PS5 are Astro’s Playroom (pre-installed), Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.



