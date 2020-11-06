Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS5 all versions

PlayStation details all the editions of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and how to make the jump from PS4 to PS5, in addition to their pre-order bonuses.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will hit the market on November 12 on PS4 and PS5. For this reason, from PlayStation they make available to players all the information about their editions and how we can make the leap between both systems once we decide to go to the new generation.

Miles Morales on PS5 will have two editions depending on the format you choose. In physical you will find the Standard Edition at a recommended price of 59.99 euros, while the Ultimate Edition will be at 79.99 euros. This premium edition includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and its bonus content, The City That Never Sleeps. If you prefer to purchase it through the PlayStation Store, the prices will be exactly the same for both versions: 59.99 euros for the Standard Edition and 79.99 for the Ultimate Digital Edition.

If you want to play it on PS4, you will have only the Standard Edition (physical) and the Digital Standard Edition (online) at your fingertips. Both will cost 59.99 euros. All reservations will incorporate a series of digital bonuses: the Active Time Tracking Intrinsic Positioning suit (P.I.S.T.A.); the A New Universe suit, three bonus skill points, and the Gravity Well contraption.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from PS4 to PS5: this is the transition.

If you purchase the PS4 edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales you will receive the opportunity to access the PS5 version at no additional cost. To do this, if you have it physically, you just have to put the disc in your PlayStation 5 with optical drive and select the game center on the Games screen. To play, you must remain inside at all times.

If you preferred digital, turn on your PS5 and select the games library on the Games home screen. Select the title and proceed to download it; it will install automatically.

What if you are interested in acquiring the Marvel’s Spider-Man remaster? You can only buy it within the Standard Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5.



