Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales playing headphones

We unravel the mysteries behind the game with two of its top creatives. After watching 25 minutes of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay on PS5, we had a chance to chat with Brian Horton, Creative Director, and Cameron Christian, Game Director.

Brian is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the industry with experience in games such as: Tomb Raider as senior art director, in Rise of the Tomb Raider he participated as game director, in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare as director of the art studio. For his part, Cameron has been in the industry for 15 years and his passion is reflected in the design of the first Marvel’s Spider-Man, although he has also participated in games such as: Sunset Overdrive as a senior designer.

Thanks to the PlayStation public relations team, these members of Insomniac Games gave us a couple of minutes via videoconference to understand a little more about the universe of the new installment scheduled for November 12 on the new Sony console, as well. like on the PS4.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man there are some changes in the character’s lore, such as MJ’s relationship with Peter Parker. Can we expect something similar with Miles Morales?

R = Our approach is to tell the adventures of Miles to become a hero. He will be going through a lot of changes from the beginning to the end of the story. But in terms of his character and who he was in the first game, we’re building from the base of Marvel’s Spider-Man storyline where he just gets bitten by the spider. Already training for Peter Parker is where he really takes off from the idea that Miles is now going on his own, to discover what it really means to be his own Spider-Man learning his own powers.

Miles has powers that Peter doesn’t. How does this change in gameplay in contrast to Marvel’s Spider-Man?

R = Yes, in this video you watched we showed a bit of their new set of additional powers, there are fully developed abilities, new moves and abilities, as well as modifiers and costumes that change the gameplay. Miles also has his own gadgets that are complemented by his bioelectric and invisibility powers.

R = Sure. The map of Manhattan was transformed with an entire layer of snow typical of the winter season and we specifically built Miles’s house in Harlem. There will be many options within this open world and we will have missions that we build specifically on this map. Then you will have a whole set of new places that you have never seen before with new missions.



