Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales October 12

The title, which will be available on both PS4 and PS5, celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States.

Insomniac Games finalizes the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an independent video game that will continue to delve into the vision that the studio has projected on the wall-crawler and the different characters that make up this New York of superheroes and villains. From September 15 to November 15, the United States commemorates its Hispanic heritage, so the developers wanted to join in the festivities with a selfie of Miles Morales under his Spider-Man identity.

The new Insomniac Games production was announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, but shortly after the second game launch event, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that some of these products would also see the light of day on its current generation system. So, Horizon: Forbidden West, Sackboy: A Great Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come out on both platforms.

Launching from November 12 on PS4 and PS5.

In the case of the new Spidey video game, all players who acquire the title on PlayStation 4 will have the opportunity to upgrade the product to the next generation without paying a single euro. The progression will also carry over, something that will not happen with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, available as part of the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (there is the option to buy it for 20 euros if you have purchased the PS4 version).

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available from November 12. It will also be a launch game for PlayStation 5, a platform that will go on sale on November 19 in Spain. North American and Mexican users, among other countries, will have the option of enjoying the machine a few days before, specifically one week in advance. The game will offer graphical improvements (better textures, ray tracing, etc.) and compatibility with the Audio 3D Tempest and the haptic functionalities of the DualSense, among other novelties.



