Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: Insomniac

A few days after its official release, there are already copies distributed, so the studio asks players to be careful with spoils.

The new installment of the wall-crawler will not be released until November 12, but some users already have in their possession a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new independent game in the series developed by Insomniac Games. In an age where information is being distributed at high speed via the Internet and social media, it is not uncommon for leaks to occur. Gutting is the order of the day, so the studio posted a warning on Twitter: watch out for spoilers.

James Stevenson, Community Director at Insomniac Games, has been in charge of getting the message across. “We are at that moment when copies of the game begin to reach the hands of people from all kinds of sources. If you’re worried about spoilers, whether it’s from the story or the costumes that haven’t been shown, be careful. ” The truth is that it is difficult to avoid all those information pills that appear at any time on social networks and in forums. If muting doesn’t work, it might be the perfect time to say goodbye for a few weeks.

Remastering of the first installment

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is completely starring this character. Players can step into the shoes of this version of Spidey to free the citizens from the tyranny of the villains. Additionally, those who purchase the Ultimate Edition will be able to access the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the original PS4 game. It incorporates new models, a renewed face for Peter Parker, improvements in lighting, textures, etc. In addition, it includes all the downloadable content released to date.

It is a launch title for the new Sony console, although it will also be released in the current generation. The title will be available on November 12 on PS4 and PS5.



