Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, impressions

We saw 25 minutes of gameplay of the next installment of the arachnid for PS5 Thanks to the PlayStation team we had the opportunity to see approximately 25 minutes of gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5, a title from Insomniac Games scheduled for November 12, the same day that Sony’s new console will be released and also will have its version for PS4.

In this video Miles begins his adventure by exiting the New York City Subway, having a chat with his mother about shopping for dinner.

From the beginning we can see in real time a great graphic advance that can be seen both in the textures of Morales’ clothes and in the structures of the buildings and even in the reflections of the wet floor due to the snow of the streets of the Big Apple. Ray tracing work is evident in both glass and metal trim on automobiles. Another new generation visual element can be seen both in the floating particles of the snowflakes, and in the vapor from the breath of the characters when they speak.

The protagonist’s adventure began when he received a text message on his mobile from Peter Parker notifying him about a convoy. As in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales can hang from buildings by holding down R2 and the relevant points are marked in a very similar way by means of cursors that are seen in the distance on the horizon with a distance indicator.

Another of the movements similar to the first installment of the protagonist, is to be able to propel yourself with the X button to gain speed or to release a slingshot. During this sequence we saw how the reflection of the character was projected on the crystals and there was congruence with the projection of the environments themselves, thus confirming the ray tracing in real time.

As we saw in the PlayStation 4 installment, Morales is also capable of walking through buildings by simply pressing R2.

The spectacular point of the demo came when Peter and Miles swing together in the city trying to secure the cargo of the convoy, resulting in an accident and Rhino’s chase through the streets of Manhattan. In this mission we will have to take care of all the prisoners who were freed and help Parker to stop the Russian Aleksei Sytsevich, who will even run into a shopping center. This part is undoubtedly one of the most surprising in visual terms, both for all the elements that are being destroyed, the people running, the effects of particles from the broken glass and the splashes of water that are impacted on the screen.



