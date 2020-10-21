Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has only one character

Unlike the first video game on PS4, where we handled the wall-crawler, Mary Jane and Miles Morales, this time we will play as the latter.

It had not been officially said until now, but Miles Morales will be the only playable character in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the newest from Insomniac Games. Brian Horton, creative director of the video game, has confirmed this in a recent interview with GameInformer. In his words, this standalone expansion focuses specifically on the character, as the title name itself suggests. The players, therefore, will handle it for “100%” of the time that the game lasts.

“Focusing our attention on Miles has allowed us to do our best to deliver the best Miles experience we have been able to,” he added. In Marvel’s Spider-Man, the original PS4 game that will now also see the light of day on PS5 thanks to a remastered version, we not only embodied the wall-crawler or his alter ego, Peter Parker, but there were also sections starring Mary Jane – in this journalist version – and Miles Morales himself.

The most recent news announced

The Insomniac Games production has shown news in recent days. With the internet full of kitten videos, Miles’s new ally has been well received by gamers. Spider-Cat comes out of the protagonist’s backpack and goes over the faces of the enemies with his claws. In addition to all this, the development has shown new gameplay, which illustrates the battle against a final boss, as well as the appearance of the Daily Bugle. The different graphic modes and the resolution that it will reach when it is published have also been revealed.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on both PS4 and PS5. The title will be marketed on the current generation console on November 12, the date on which the new console goes on sale in markets such as North America, Mexico or Japan. Instead, European users will have to wait a few more days, specifically until next November 19.



