Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has “AAA value”

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes place in Manhattan, New York, the same location as the previous adventure, but that doesn’t mean the map is exactly the same. As a continuation that aims to expand the universe created by Insomniac on PlayStation, the new title was meticulously created to expand that world.

Voxel had access to a gameplay video with several new features of the game to later chat with Brian Horton, creative director, and Cameron Christian, game director. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the missions expand several known places with other characteristics, giving the player the feeling of exploring new passages – and under the winter snow, which is a New York postcard.

“The map is the same size, but the missions expand areas. We made research trips to the site to make sure the culture was correct. Winter gives the game a whole new aesthetic. We believe that the player will feel this evolving city, will see new buildings, try other things ”, clarified Brian and Cameron.

AAA production value

Not to mention an estimated number of hours, the directors said that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a “full story arc for Miles, the same production value AAA, a stand-alone game, similar to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Uncharted 4 , packed with things to do ”.

“Miles is a hero of great inspiration, with a story of great inspiration for everyone”, they praised.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released along with the PlayStation 5, on November 12th, and will also have a PS4 version, scheduled for the same date. In Brazil, the new Sony console and the game arrive on the 19th. How are your expectations? Tell us below, in the comments section.



