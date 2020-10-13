Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets newspaper

Insomniac Games publishes a report emulating the famous newspaper of the Spider-Man universe, this time focused on the next game in the saga for PS4 and PS5.

Insomniac Games has published through its Instagram account a new article through the fictional newspaper Daily Bugle dedicated to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the next iteration of the saga. The game, which hits stores this October 12 for PS4 and PS5 (on PlayStation 5 not available until November 19 in Europe), features the transition from a single Spider-Man to two; ie: Spider-Men.

A tribute to the Spider-Men comic

In honor of the saga of comics starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the framework of Ultimate Spider-Man, this series of only five numbers (from June to September 2012) was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, who returned to collaborate with Bendis on a temporary basis for this successful cross between Earth 616 and Earth 1610. Now, Insomniac Games recovers that name, Spider-Men, to promote their new video game.

The report has a journalistic story explaining that “the Spider-Man we had known for almost a decade has suddenly multiplied by two.” And they add: “Does it really matter who is behind the mask if they are both on our side?” In the last photograph of the publication, which is actually a short video, we see Miles Morales wearing a different suit than usual, specifically a red and hooded one. There will be many new outfits available for Miles Morales throughout the adventure; one of them T.R.A.C.K., if we review the game, designed by Javier Garrón.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PS4 and PS5 November 12

PlayStation 5 will launch on November 19 in Europe; November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Canada and more territories. The price of the console with a disc reader is 499 euros; the one without a reader (All Digital) will cost 399 euros.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on November 12 on PlayStation 4 and PS5. However, in Europe the PS5 version will not be playable until the 19th since the console will not be available in Spanish stores until that date. Those who buy the game on PS4 will get the next generation copy for free.



