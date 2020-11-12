Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Game

We detail where you can buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, in addition to its price and editions that we can find available, on PS4 and PS5.

Insomniac Games’ work, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, is now available on PlayStation 4. As of next November 19 in Spain we can also play it on PlayStation 5, but for now we only have access to the game through the generation that we can still call current. To clarify all the doubts that there may be about all the available editions of the game, we will detail them below so that you are ready for the launch of the new spider-man game.

Where to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Buy from GAME: Standard and Ultimate Editions (PS5 only). They offer an exclusive poster and DLC featuring the P.I.S.T.A Suit, Spidey Suit # 2, Three Bonus Skill Points, and the Gravity Well Gadget.

Buy from MediaMarkt: Standard and Ultimate Editions (PS5 only).

Buy from FNAC: Standard and Ultimate Editions (PS5 only).

Buy from Amazon: Standard and Ultimate Editions (PS5 only).

Buy from Xtralife: Standard and Ultimate Editions (PS5 only).

They offer a comic and a “retro canvas” as a pre-order bonus, in addition to the DLC mentioned in GAME and to be able to combine the acquisition of the game with other merchandising products.

Price and editions available

As you will see below, this time we do not have a collector’s edition, rather it is an “Ultimate” whose main attraction is being able to include the original Spider-Man PS4 in its improved and remastered version.

Standard Edition (€ 59.99) – PS4 and PS5

Availability: in all the usual points of sale

Formats: physical and digital.

Features: Includes the base version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In-game purchase option for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Ultimate Edition (€ 79.99) – PS5

Availability: in all the usual points of sale.

Formats: physical and digital.

Features: with the base version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales along with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and its DLC “The city that never sleeps”.



