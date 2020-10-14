Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales details graphics modes

The game confirms a performance mode at 4K / 60 FPS resolution, among others. Insomniac Games’ game is finished ahead of its November release.

Insomniac Games has confirmed the graphic modes available in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for both the PS5 and the PS4 version. The game, one of the most anticipated by the PlayStation community of this year 2020, will serve as a gateway to the new generation of consoles for many players, who will have the option of choosing different technical modes to guarantee either higher resolution or well greater graphic fidelity.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: 4K / 60 FPS performance mode confirmed (PS5)

The latest issue of Game Informer magazine confirms that, in the PS5 version, the SSD memory will make it possible to do almost completely without loading times: they will disappear. There will be two graphic options: Loyalty Mode, in which the game will look its best in textures and other technical aspects in exchange for playing in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

On the other, Performance Mode, where Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will run at 60 fluid FPS at the cost of sacrificing graphic effects and ray tracing, added to a 4K resolution that may fluctuate in what aims to be a dynamic resolution, such as with Rathcet & Clank: Rift Apart, also from Insomniac Games, which will have these two same graphic options on PlayStation 5. Unlike the previous one, in Performance Mode the ray tracing will be replaced by screen-space reflections.



