Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales dazzles with its trailer

The new video game from Insomniac Games presents its final trailer shortly before its official arrival; Available November 12 for PS4 and PS5.

Finally, and after months and months of waiting, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new video game from Insomniac Games based on the adventures of Marvel’s wall-crawlers, arrives on both PS4 and PS5, a title that introduces us to a new Spider-Man after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 and which aims to become one of the first titles to take advantage of the potential of the new generation of Sony with PlayStation 5. And two days after its final launch, we can already enjoy of its final trailer in Spanish and that you can see heading this news.

Miles Morales arrives November 12 on PS4 and PS5

And the thing is that there are many fans who hope to get the hang of this new adventure of the spider-like Marvel superhero after the great sensations that his original delivery left us; And this new trailer offers a new and spectacular advance with new scenes in which Miles Morales unleashes his new powers in the middle of the war of factions in his new neighborhood, all in the absence of Peter Parker.

Thus, PS4 players will be able to start their adventure with the new Spider-Man this November 12, while new PS5 users will have to wait until the 19th of the same month along with the launch of the new Sony console . Of course, those who start their adventure on PS4 and go to PS5 will be able to update the game to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

Do you want to get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Do not hesitate to consult our buying guide for the title with all the options for both PS4 and PS5, whether in physical or digital format. Do not miss our complete analysis of the title through the following link.



