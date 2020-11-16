Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Bug turns into brick

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales was released for PlayStation 5 and PS4 this week, and its reception was very positive. Still, the game is not free of bugs and glitches, some of which are quite funny, like the defect discovered by Rob Sheridan. Check out:

So my #MilesMoralesPS5 has broken in a spectacular way. I collided with a wall and became… Spider-Brick. pic.twitter.com/rDEyfUBErz — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 14, 2020

“My # MilesMoralesPS5 game crashed spectacularly. After hitting a wall, I became the … Spider-Brick,” joked Rob. The funniest thing is to see the brick hanging in webs around the city as if everything were normal. (In) fortunately we did not find this defect during our gameplay, what about you?

In fact, if you haven't seen it yet, check out our video analysis of the game above! Are you already enjoying Miles' new adventure? Do you plan to play it soon?




