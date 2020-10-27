Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | A new Spider-Man

We review the key points of the new Spider-Man, from his explosive powers to his motivations: with great power comes great responsibility.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the new AAA standalone video game exclusive to PlayStation systems (PS4 and PS5) by Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios starring the young Miles Morales, a fervent follower of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man that we already got to know in the original installment Marvel’s Spider-Man and that now, following in the footsteps of his mentor, he picks up the baton from Spider-Man to become the arachnid hero of his new neighborhood. Let’s learn more about this new Spider-Man in an explosive adventure that will challenge us to take advantage of his extraordinary invisibility and electrical poison abilities in the midst of a fight between two powers that threaten to destroy his new home.

A new Spider-Man is born

Miles Morales is a 17-year-old young man who recently moved from the Brooklyn neighborhood to Afro-Latino Spanish Harlem after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Miles is a very dynamic teenager who loves video games and electronic music, as well as showing a great interest in science and playing sports such as basketball. All while leading a double life as a superhero, trying to adjust to his new home in Marvel’s upstate New York.

After almost a decade of jumping and swinging between buildings in Marvel’s New York by Spider-Man, suddenly its inhabitants see how the famous superhero has multiplied by two. At first, two Spider-Man could be seen training on rooftops and alleys, with Miles following in his mentor’s footsteps. Now, with Peter Parker out of town, comes the key moment for this new Spider-Man and his explosive superpowers. And is that to be Spider-Man, you have to understand that great power comes with great responsibility.



