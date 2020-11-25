The new video game from Insomniac Games offers its best version together with the recently released next-generation console from Sony; all your improvements.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is finally coming to both PS5 and PS4, Insomniac Games’ new video game for both Sony consoles that follows the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and introduces a new Spider-Man, Miles Morales, who you will have to defend your home from the threat of a conflict that faces two factions as dangerous as powerful. And it is that previously we have already known all the details of this new AAA from PlayStation Studios, from its context and new powers of Spider-Man to all the available editions of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both on PlayStation 4 and on PlayStation 5 , either in digital or physical format. But precisely this time we want to focus on the different improvements and innovations offered by the title in its version for PS5, from superior performance and graphics to a whole series of advantages offered by both the hardware of the new Sony console and its DualSense controller. . In addition, the version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 offers the same gaming experience, yes, with the possibility of updating to the PS5 version completely free of charge.

Definitive experience on PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales offers a number of visual and performance improvements, as well as advantages when it comes to experiencing his action through the DualSense controller. Let’s see in which sections the new Insomniac Games manages to improve in its next generation version, all to offer the definitive gaming experience.

The first and perhaps most striking point is its improved visual presentation, both in graphics and performance. So much so, that Marvel’s snowy New York looks better than ever thanks to its 4K graphics with HDR; In addition, ray tracing or ray tracing provides an extra level of realism thanks to reflections, shadows, lighting and details of more careful and striking characters. In this sense, PS5 takes advantage of the latest 4D scanning technologies of the characters with more realistic and fluid animations, even with a unique technology of reflections and hair of the protagonists.

On the other hand, both a much greater drawing distance and a more than notable increase in the number of elements displayed on the screen simultaneously stand out, with more vehicles and pedestrians moving around the stage, thus offering a more degree of realism to the whole; In this sense, particle effects and destructible elements offer their best version on PS5, making the game feel much more alive through an immersive, almost cinematic experience. And for those who prefer performance and fluidity, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales offers a visual mode at 60 frames per second, all to boost a higher image rate to live the most frenetic and fluid experience possible, yes, in this case replacing the ray tracing of the other display mode with SSR reflections with 4K dynamic resolution.



