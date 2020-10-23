The creative director of the first title told him this during the launch party for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4.

It was 2018 when the launch party for Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 was held, a title that will also be released on PlayStation 5 thanks to a remastering. He will do so alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, an independent expansion starring this character. In an interview with GameInformer, actor Nadji Jeter recalled how he found out that he was going to star in a solo game. Bryan Intihar, creative director of the original title, communicated this to him during the same party.

“Bryan, who was creative director on [Marvel’s Spider-Man], took me aside and said something like, ‘Hey man, how about having your own game and playing Miles?” The interpreter was enthusiastic about the possibility of repeating the role and starring in the new title. However, he assures that he still had some kind of commitment, so he answered the following: “Yes, I am ready, we are going to do it. I’ll tell you when everything is closed and ready ”.

He asked the Peter Parker actor for advice

Jeter asked Spider-Man game actor Yuri Lowenthal about the number of sessions required to complete the role. “Yuti had to teach me to swing, because you know, Miles didn’t do it in the first game.” It is not the first time that Nadji Jeter plays Miles Morales. She has also done it on Disney’s Spider-Man TV show, as well as Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Those who purchase the Ultimate version will also receive the remastering of the first installment. It should be noted that in this game it will be possible to transfer the saved games between both generations, unlike in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which has been proposed as a separate title and with additional development. The new from Miles Morales will be available from November 12, although those who want to play it in the new generation will have to wait until November 19 in Spain.



