Marvel’s Spider-Man first ‘final boss’: Miles Morales in 4K

A familiar face will be Miles Morales’ first big showdown at the start of the game, in full training for the young spider-man.

With only a few weeks to go before the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games has presented a new 4K gameplay of the game in its version for PlayStation 5 through the Game Informer channel. The North American media has presented the first great fight against a final boss that the young man from Brooklyn will have to face during his training period with Peter Parker.

Without intending to gut any detail of the battle or the plot (located a year after the events narrated in the original title), we will simply say that, as they have commissioned themselves to confirm, the first final boss we will face will be Rhino, whom we already had to defeat in Spider-Man (PS4) back in 2018. Now it will be Miles, with his new powers of electrical dominance and invisibility, who uses these characteristics to stop this villain.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales renews his photo mode

Regardless of these aspects, it is confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have a new photo mode on both PS4 and PS5. Specifically, we can customize the lighting volume of each snapshot. In practice, it will be possible to modify up to three levels of brightness; to which we must add new selfie poses, squares and “other little touches” that have been included as a novelty for this new installment as a standalone, as was already Uncharted: The Lost Legacy with respect to Uncharted 4.

Although the length of the game has not been confirmed, we do know that it will be shorter than the original. In addition, the Ultimate Edition version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, a revamped version developed exclusively for PlayStation 5 in which, among other technical innovations such as ray tracing or the promised 4K / 60 FPS, we will also have a new Peter Parker.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales goes on sale this November 12 in physical and digital format for PS4 and PlayStation 5; This latest version will be requested in Europe until November 19, the date on which PS5 is launched in our country.



