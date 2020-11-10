Marvel’s Spider-Man Buying Guide: Miles Morales

Insomniac Games’ New Spider-Man Franchise Game Coming to PS5 and PS4 November 12; we review all the purchase options.

With the successful Marvel’s Spider-Man legacy of 2018 for PS4 (with sales records in the superhero genre and one of the most prominent AAA of PlayStation in recent times), the new from Insomniac Games has everything to become one. of video games this Christmas, especially with the debut of PS5, Sony’s next-generation console, for which Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will exploit its full potential at a visual and performance level. And with it, the arrival of a whole new cinematic experience both playable and narrative of the first level, a whole action adventure that maintains the benefits of the previous installment to enhance the new abilities of a new Spider-Man, such as explosive powers , invisibility and much more.

Let’s review all the purchase options in both physical and digital form of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, new from Insomniac Games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, available November 12, 2020.

Lots of options in physical and digital

As we say, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales goes on sale for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12, 2020, offering players a lot of options and possibilities when it comes to getting the new video game of Insomniac Games, both in physical and digital format. For this reason, we offer you a complete purchase guide for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales so that each PlayStation user can find the edition of the game that best suits their needs.

To begin with, all those players who pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in any of its editions, both in physical and digital format, will receive the following digital bonuses:

Suit P.I.S.T.A. (Active Temporal Tracking Intrinsic Positioning suit), designed by Javier Garrón, artist of the comic series Miles Morales: Spider-Man from Marvel Comics.

A new universe costume, with the appearance of Miles Morales from the Oscar-winning animated film from Sony Pictures.

Gravity well contraption.

Three additional skill points to learn new powers and combat capabilities faster.

Once we are clear about the different digital incentives for the reservation of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, let’s go over all the purchase options of the title, both in physical and digital format, available for PS5 and PS4.



